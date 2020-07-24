Representation at the Capitol, homelessness in Denver and the ethics case that won’t end

For people, policy and Colorado politics

What’s The Spot? You’re reading an installment of our weekly politics newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered straight in your inbox.

In case you missed it, I wrote for Monday’s paper about a probable upcoming power shift within Colorado’s increasingly powerless House GOP caucus. The short version of that story: Minority Leader Patrick Neville is likely to lose that role to Rep. Hugh McKean. Here’s the full story, if you’re interested.

Lawmakers won’t vote on leadership positions at the statehouse until after the November election — so there’s plenty of for things to change, and potentially for voters to flip some seats. But even though it’s early, I want to flag one internal race I’ll be keeping a close eye on: House majority leader.

That job is currently held by Alec Garnett, the Denver Democrat. Above him in the caucus hierarchy is House Speaker KC Becker of Boulder, who is term-limited. Everyone I’ve talked to fully expects Garnett will be speaker next session. That seems like a safe bet for now.

An upward move by Garnett would leave an opening in the House majority leader role, and, by my estimation, that opening would be the one and only chance for a woman to assume one of the top jobs in the legislature. I’m defining “top jobs” as those on the Capitol Executive Committee: Senate president, majority leader and minority leader, and House speaker, majority leader and minority leader.

When it comes to gender representation, Colorado’s statehouse is in an interesting spot. On one hand, there is only one legislature in the history of the country (Nevada) in which women have held a greater percentage of seats. On the other hand, isn’t it something that women comprise roughly half of the legislative body here, but may occupy zero seats on the Executive Committee next year? I should note, by the way, that there’s only been one person of color — Senate President Leroy Garcia — on that committee for the past two years.

Folks I’ve talked to tell me several women may seek the House majority leader job heading into 2021, including Reps. Adrienne Benavidez, Leslie Herod and Dafna Michaelson Jenet. There may well be others. I know of at least one man, Rep. Chris Kennedy, the current assistant majority leader, who may also be in the running. I’ll repeat: this is all subject to change.

You can be forgiven for not caring too much in July about what the Capitol’s leadership roster will look like come January. But remember that this is a state that’s never had a woman U.S. senator or governor. Denver’s never had a woman mayor. And as of today, with Speaker Becker on the way out, there’s no guarantee a woman will hold any of the most significant seats of power at the statehouse next year.

Moving on, and speaking of (white) men in seats of power, U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper’s ethics case is still a thing, believe it or not. Justin Wingerter writes this week on that. And in city news, Conrad Swanson writes on Denver’s first sanctioned encampment for people experiencing homelessness.

To support the important journalism we do, you can become a Denver Post subscriber here.

If you’d like to be among the first to see Colorado political news when it lands and chat about it with other politically minded folks, join our Facebook group today.

You can send tips, comments and questions to me at [email protected] or to the other Post reporters below.

Top Line

Gov. Jared Polis made clear Thursday that Colorado hasn’t asked for and doesn’t need federal troops to respond to local protests against police brutality and systemic racism, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of seeking help from the president. “The state of Colorado has not requested troops for any purpose,” Polis said at a news conference. “If we need them, I won’t hesitate to call upon President Trump, to call upon federal support. But the National Guard is doing great work and we have additional capacity on the National Guard side, by the way.”

#COSen 2020 • By Justin Wingerter

The ethics case that won’t end

In public and private Tuesday, Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission debated how to end the most important case in its 13-year history, that of U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper.

More than a month after it issued its rulings and punishment — two violations; a fine of $2,750 — one matter remains unresolved: issuance of a formal opinion. Commissioners considered a draft opinion Tuesday but were unable to agree on some language. They will try again Aug. 18.

“There are 147 paragraphs here,” said Commissioner Bill Leone as he looked at the draft, which is not a public record. “I think our largest opinion prior to this might have been 30 paragraphs.”

The opinion is likely to be a dry recitation of facts and shed little or no new light on Hickenlooper’s wrongdoing. The question is what facts from the 18-month-long saga to include.

Commissioner Yeulin Willett asked Tuesday that a dissent of his be included in the final opinion. Willett was the only commissioner to vote in favor of finding a violation for Hickenlooper’s flight on a private jet to Kimbal Musk’s wedding in Texas. Several other commissioners were on the fence about the flight but ultimately voted against finding Hickenlooper in violation.

Leone objected to paragraph 105, which supposedly states Hickenlooper was found to have not violated the law during the Musk flight “because they are personal friends.” Leone said “the personal friend theory” was posited by Hickenlooper but not agreed to by commissioners and therefore shouldn’t be included. A lack of evidence, not Hickenlooper’s defense, swayed Leone.

More Senate race news

Mile High Politics • By Conrad Swanson

The encampment bellwether

Denver’s first sanctioned homeless encampment can tell residents much about the administration’s continuing approach to homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

The notion was a hard sell for Mayor Michael Hancock in the first place and some wonder whether the administration will follow through with the idea fully or use it as a public relations move: Throw activists a small bone and use it as justification to sweep up encampments around town, in contrast to cries from the homeless, advocates and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

First things first. The first sanctioned encampment has yet to open. City officials haven’t even settled on a site, though the parking lot of the National Western Complex tops the list, contrary to the wishes of Elyria Swansea neighbors.

While the administration put out a call for council members to pinpoint possible encampment sites in their districts, Lisa Calderón, spokeswoman for Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, said those suggestions were never seriously considered before the parking lot was selected.

At the same , Calderón questioned why other districts weren’t considered and said CdeBaca is currently examining other possible sites within her district where the first encampment would be more welcome.

It’s unclear when the encampment might open because even after settling on a location, it must be approved by the City Council and the organizing Colorado Village Collaborative doesn’t yet have staffing. However, Executive Director Cole Chandler said he’s bringing on employees with each passing day and he does already have the $300,000 needed to keep the encampment open for a full six months.

While Chandler said he could be ready for an early August opening, more of that timing depends on the city. And is of the essence as COVID-19 cases increase throughout Colorado. People experiencing homelessness are in dire need of clean and socially distant places to stay.

But perhaps most important is the number of encampments on the way. Each can only safely hold about 60 people, not nearly enough to put a dent in the city’s homeless population, which numbers into the thousands. For any meaningful change, many more encampments will be needed for an indeterminate amount of .

Keep an eye out as this work moves forward and watch to see how quickly the city and its partners are able to move and how many encampments they’re willing and able to stand up.

Chandler said no additional funding is secured for subsequent encampments. Rather, he wants the first to be operational before approaching financial backers again. Plus, he said he’s hoping the city will allocate some cash to the extra encampments too.

More Denver and suburban political news

Second chances served as the backdrop for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s announcement Monday that Elias Diggins will serve as the next sheriff.

The Denver City Council is under new leadership and its first female president in more than half a decade. The group unanimously voted Monday to promote Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore to president.

The new title of the Denver neighborhood that for now is named after a former mayor who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan is narrowed to four choices: Central Park, Mosley, Skyview or Concourse.

Forward this newsletter to your colleagues and encourage them to subscribe.