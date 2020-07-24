Report: NFL keeping coaches in the dark on plans for training camp

As the 2020 NFL season draws closer, NFL teams will head into training camp with reduced practices, fewer players and zero preseason games to prepare for a grueling 16-game schedule. Already facing more challenges than ever this year, the NFL is also keeping its coaches in the dark regarding the upcoming season.

The NFL drew intense criticism from players this past weekend for its lack of firm safety guidelines and testing plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the league has eased concerns from players, coaches aren’t getting any help from the league.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, coaches are antsy regarding a complete lack of information from the NFL regarding rules and procedures for training camp. The only thing head coaches know is there will be no preseason games, the league is enforcing ridiculous social-distancing guidelines and roster sizes could be reduced from 90 to 80.

It’s the same information that NFL fans have learned in recent weeks. Yet, the people who oversee these teams and make sure players are ready to play football are being kept in the dark.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a new development. Coaches and general managers expressed concern earlier this month over a lack of communication with the league. Since being called out publicly, it seems like the NFL hasn’t done anything to improve the situation.

Training camp begins in a matter of days, and it’s essential that coaches know how many contact and non-contact practices they will have this summer. If the NFL continues to leave them unprepared, it will hurt the players and make the on-field product worse this season.