redmi note 9 Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to go on its first sale today at 12 pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon and Mi.com from 12 pm onwards. Redmi Note 9 is a budget device that comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Those interested may head to either of the online platforms to grab a unit for themselves.

Redmi Note 9: Price

Xiaomi has launched three variants of

Redmi Note 9. The base model packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 11,999. The 4GB+128GB variant retails at Rs 13,499. The top-end model packs 6GB RAM and can be purchased at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9: Specs

The Redmi Note 9 smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display with 2340×1080 pixel resolution. The phone’s display comes layered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The

phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and packs up to 6GB of RAM.





Read More:



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Good performer

The handset runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and boasts of a quad-camera setup. The rear camera system comprises a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 118-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 9 offers a 13MP in-display camera at the front.

Redmi Note 9 is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 22.5watt in-box charger and reverse charging support. The smartphone comes in three colour options — Pebble Grey, Arctic White, Aqua Green. Bluetooth version 5.0, IR blaster and 802.11 WiFi a/b/g/n are the connectivity features available on the phone. For security, the handset comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock.