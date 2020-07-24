Red Sox chairman: ‘Let’s revisit Mookie Betts trade in 12 years’

The former American League MVP helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018 and was consistently one of their best players from his debut season in 2014. With Boston, Betts averaged .301 at the plate with 139 home runs, 470 RBIs and an .893 OPS.

It’s hard to imagine why the Red Sox decided to trade Betts instead of signing him to a long-term deal, though Werner does make a point by insinuating that the right fielder won’t be nearly as good towards the end of his deal.

Betts’ contract is the second largest in baseball history behind the $426.5 million deal Mike Trout signed through the 2030 season.

The Boston Red Sox sent Betts and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers in February in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeters Downs and Connor Wong.