Rapper Lil Baby Allegedly DROPS Former Friend 42 Dugg, After He Admits To ‘S**king D**k’

Lil Baby has finally spoken out about 42 Dugg rapping about his past when 42 rapped lyrics suggesting he was forced to “s**k d**k for rent.” And according to a tweet purportedly from Lil Baby, 42 Dugg has been DROPPED by his record label/crew 4PF.

Before those lyrics leaked, 42 Dugg was one of the hottest artists under Lil Baby’s 42PF label. Now that may all be over. Worldstar Hip-hop posted a tweet that 42 Dugg has been dropped from the label.

Here’s what 42 Dugg said:

After word came out about these lyrics, Lil Baby was swift to drop the rapper. As soon as the controversy hit, MTO News is heating that Lil Baby quickly distanced himself from the rapper.

When asked by fans what he thought about his former homie where 42 Dugg appeared to be admitting to being a gay prostitute, Lil Baby allegedly wrote “He’s not 4PF.” 4PF is the name of Lil Baby’s record label, it’s also the name of the violent street crew who supports him.

Lil Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones, is s rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. He rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing and is one of the most prominent figures in the trap music scene.

Lil Baby’s debut studio album Harder Than Ever (2018) was certified RIAA Platinum and included the song “Yes Indeed” with Drake which peaked at 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. He went on to release two more mixtapes in 2018, Drip Harder and Street Gossip, the former containing his most popular song “Drip Too Hard” which peaked at 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the latter peaking at number two on the US Billboard 200.

Lil Baby’s second album, My Turn (2020), peaked at number one on the Billboard 200. In June 2020, he released the single “The Bigger Picture”, which peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100 and became the highest-charting song of his career.