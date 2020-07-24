R. Kelly’s Ex-GF Azriel Clary Shares Loving Messages to Joycelyn Savage

Instagram

R. Kelly‘s ex-girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage may not be on speaking terms following their brawl, but that doesn’t stop Azriel from missing her. On Thursday, July 23, Azriel took to Instagram Stories to reminisce the fond memories that they shared together last year.

“wow. your last birthday we spent it together. I remember I lied to you & said I was going to talk to the attorneys but really went down to Michigan to get you as many things as I could in under 1 hour,” she wrote alongside a picture of Joycelyn posing in front of a birthday cake.

“I know we had our differences, but in my heart I will always love you, and I know you gave you tough love but I just wanted you to know your worth,” Azriel said to Joycelyn, who unlike her, is still supporting the disgraced singer. “we went out, dressed up alone & couldn’t even enjoy the night because we felt we were doing something wrong.. sneaky, or disloyal…”

Wishing Joycelyn well, Azriel added, “you deserve to live your life, not in the shadow of someone else’s. Love you! And one day you’ll realize for yourself. Hope you wished for something good.”

In another post, Azriel also posted a throwback picture that they took during their “first time going to the beach in 5 years,” noting that they “still had fun.” Another post, meanwhile, featured the two posing for a mirror selfie.

Fans were feeling so many emotions in the comment section. “Awwww she misses her. This is so sad. They will both need therapy forever to process everything they went through,” one fan wrote. Someone else added, “I pray for healing for both of these ladies! That’s all that can help them..”

Of their bond, a user said, “I think there was some love there! She grew attached to her! It’s a lot going on and we don’t know what these girls went thru during there time at his house. Better circumstances they probably could have been great friends!”