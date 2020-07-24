Queensland mum’s warning to motorists after copping fine for tooting horn in support of protest

A Brisbane mother is warning motorists of the little known crimes that carry hefty fines.

Carolina, who has asked for her last name not to be used for privacy reasons, was fined $213 for honking her car horn in support of a protest outside a Kangaroo Point motel last Sunday.

“It was very noisy, there were people tooting their horns, I tooted my horn too,” she said.

“I drove home, no one stopped me … no one gave me a warning.”

Carolina, who has asked for her last name not to be used for privacy reasons, was fined $213 for honking her car horn in support of a protest outside a Kangaroo Point motel last Sunday. (Nine)

Ten minutes after returning home Carolina was texted the infringement.

“I thought it was very heavy-handed and unwarranted,” she said.

“So many people do it all the you know, when they say goodbye to a friend, when there is a football match.”

Brisbane City Councillor Jonathan Sri said he believed Carolina was targeted by police for participating in a controversial protest, in support of asylum seekers detained at the Kangaroo Point motel.

“It seems like they’re looking for an excuse to fine someone,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told if a motorists unnecessarily uses their car horn it can constitute an offence.

Carolina was fined $213 for honking her car horn in support of a protest outside a Kangaroo Point motel last Sunday. (Nine)

“Individual officers have to make the decision on the situations that they’re confronted,” he said.

In Queensland eating, drinking and applying make-up behind the wheel could land you a maximum fine of $5000 or six months in prison.

The friendly Aussie warning signal of flashing the lights carries a maximum fine of $2,600.

“I feel like the police surely has better things to do than to give people a fine outside a stadium,” Caroline said.

The mother-of-one told she will be fighting the infringement in court.