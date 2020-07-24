Prodigy’ Details Brought to Light During Comic-Con Panel

Nickelodeon

The brains behind the new teenage “Star Trek” spin-off have revealed a new logo and title for the show.

Representatives at Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios announced the name of the upcoming CG-animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy“, during the Star Trek Universe panel at the online [email protected] event on Thursday, July 23, also unveiling an accompanying glossy logo.

“Star Trek: Prodigy” will be centred around “a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation,” the reps added, noting the show will debut in 2021.

The new animated series for teens comes three years after Gene Roddenberry’s 1960s show was resurrected as “Star Trek: Discovery“, starring Sonequa Martin-Green. Discovery has been so successful, another spin-off is also currently in the works, starring Michelle Yeoh.

The third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” will debut later this year.