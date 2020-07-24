President Trump to American neighborhoods: Actually, segregation is good

This is the web version of,nbsp;raceAhead, ’s twice weekly newsletter on race and culture. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox.

Trump changes housing policy and ramps up his stump speech dog-whistling, and Facebook’s under fire for allegedly ignoring data showing that Black Instagram users were more likely to sanctioned than white ones. Black founders got nowhere to turn when faced with racist venture investors, and oh, white folks? San Francisco Mayor London Breed would like a word.

But first, here’s your cognitively amazing week in review, in Haiku.

Person. Woman. Man.

Camera. TV. Nothing

short of amazing!

Person. Woman. Man.

Camera. TV. Nothing

short of amazing!

Person. Woman. Man.

Camera. TV. Nothing

short of amazing!

Person. Woman. Man.

Camera. TV. Nothing

short of amazing!

Person. Woman. Man.

Camera. TV. Something

short of amazing.

Have a truly amazing weekend.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

[email protected]