Premier League winners Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson lead new anti-racism message | Football News







Premier League winners Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson are among a group of high-profile sports stars coming together in support of a new anti-racism message.

The group, which also includes former Wales rugby union player Colin Charvis and ex-England cricketer Monty Panesar, has the aim to teach people about the impact of George Floyd’s death on the world over recent months.

The video, which has been produced by the educational charity Show Racism the Red Card, also features Members of Parliament and Black Lives Matter activists, and together they read out the poignant statement:

“We say, enough is enough. The brutal murder of George Floyd was a pivotal moment. Time for equality is now. Around the world people are rising up and saying: Black Lives Matter. No justice, no peace.”

Former Newcastle and Trinidad and Tobago International Shaka Hislop is also involved. He experienced racism as a player and now wants to make a stand.

Hislop told News: “If not now, then when and if not us, then who? I feel sport has always been a perfect vehicle to move race equality and race relations forward.

Former Reading, Newcastle and West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop wants to make a stand against racism

“Where else can you find somebody from Trinidad and Tobago, someone from Sunderland, someone from Newcastle, from Belgium, from Colombia all sitting in the same dressing room, all chasing the same ideal…

“Now I feel we can move one step further in how we are represented, be it on the sidelines in terms of coaching or be it in the boardrooms in terms of managerial or boardroom representation.”

Since the killing of Floyd there have been protests around the world, with millions turning out to show their support across all sports, and those featured in the video do not want the conversation to end.

Charvis, who played 94 times for Wales, said: “Principally, to drive this ambition for a fair and equal society, if it is driven from below, if our children, our educators, our adults are all beating the same drum when it comes to the anti-racism principles, that is a step forward. We can change and grow as individuals.”

Wales rugby union legend Colin Charvis is also part of the group

Since the coronavirus lockdown, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has seen a spike in reported cases of online abuse, which has included the recent cases involving Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick.

The Premier League recently launched a reporting system for players, managers and their families to help fight discrimination received on social media, and Ged Grebby, who is chief executive of Show Racism the Red Card, told News: “We are dedicated to tackling racism and promoting change in society through education.

“With this short film, we are hoping we can again contribute to a discussion around combating rife racism in society. However, more still needs to be done. As the recent events over the past couple of months show, racism is still very much alive around the world and we stand alongside all those who are protesting against it.”