Posthaste: This snapshot of Toronto condo rental and sales shows staggering impact of COVID-19

The findings are staggering:

Overall Toronto new listings in June for condo rentals grew 83% from the year before with 6,845 units added to the market. In the Airbnb-friendly buildings that Zoocasa studied rental new listings leapt 257%, with 350 units listed in June compared to 98 last year.

One building, Ice Condos I & II on York Street, saw a 547% hike in new listings, with 97 units coming on to the market in June compared to 15 during the same time last year. The 97 units represent about 7% of the total units in the building.

Andrew Kim, a Zoocasa agent who works in downtown Toronto, said declining demand and steep climb in inventories are lowering condo rental prices.

Students were among the first to give up their rental leases early in the pandemic, followed by those who lost their jobs during the lockdown and others who no longer felt they had to live close to the office because of remote working, he said.

It’s a very different market than a year ago when rental vacancies were at a record low. “If you are a renter looking to move to the downtown area, now is the best time to take the leap if you can,” said Kim.

Some condo investors are getting out altogether. New listings for sale in the 10 buildings Zoocasa studied were up 108% in June with 131 units listed compared to 63 last year. Overall in Toronto, 3,315 condo apartments went on the market that month, a 36% increase from the year before.

