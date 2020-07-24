Pictures of the week: Greece fires, Portland violence and marathon EU talks

This week EU leaders have adopted a 1.8 trillion-euro budget and coronavirus rescue package after marathon talks in Brussels.

Meanwhile, in southern Greece, firefighters have been battling wildfires for several days.

On the other side of the Atlantic, violence raged in Portland during Black Lives Matter protests. A group of women, known as the “Wall of Moms” [sic], formed human chains around civilians to stop them from being arrested.

On Friday (July ), Istanbul landmark Hagia Sophia hosted Muslim prayers for the first in 86 years after its conversion back to a mosque, which sparked controversy, especially in Greece.

Leaders from European Union nations meet face-to-face to assess an overall budget and recovery package at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium. July 19, 2020 Francois Walschaerts/AP Photo

Fire burns near the village of Galataki as authorities evacuate the place near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A house that burned out at the village of Galataki, near Corinth, 80 kilometres southwest of Athens. July 23, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Hagia Sophia opened for first Muslim prayers in 86 years after its conversion back to a mosque in historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey. July , 2020 Turkish Presidency via AP

Norma Lewis holds a flower while forming a “wall of moms” during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, Oregon. July 20, 2020 Noah Berger/AP Photo

This long-exposure picture taken early on July 22, 2020, shows a view of the Milky Way galaxy rising in the sky above the rubble of a building in the town of Binnish, Syria OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP

A security guard looks at his smartphone while water is released from the Three Gorges Dam to relieve flood pressure in Yichang, central China. 19 July 2020 STR/AFP

A United Arab Emirates spacecraft is about to blast off on a seven-month journey to Mars, the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. MHI via AP

Indigenous nurses from the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health perform a rapid COVID-19 test on Chief Domingos from the Arapium tribe in western Para, Brazil. July 19, 2 Tarso Sarraf/AFP

Volunteers with the Blue Sky Rescue team perform disinfecting of a cinema before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July , 2020 Ng Han Guan/AP Photo

Film lovers wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 as they watch a film in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou in eastern China. July 20, 2020 Chinatopix via AP

Turkish troops parade in the northern part of Nicosia, to mark the 46th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of northern Cyprus. July 20, 2020 BIROL BEBEK/AFP

A health official collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hyderabad, Sindh province, Pakistan. July 20, 2020 AFP or licensors