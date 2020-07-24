Pictures of the week: Greece fires, Portland violence and marathon EU talks

This week EU leaders have adopted a 1.8 trillion-euro budget and coronavirus rescue package after marathon talks in Brussels.
Meanwhile, in southern Greece, firefighters have been battling wildfires for several days.
On the other side of the Atlantic, violence raged in Portland during Black Lives Matter protests. A group of women, known as the “Wall of Moms” [sic], formed human chains around civilians to stop them from being arrested.
On Friday (July ), Istanbul landmark Hagia Sophia hosted Muslim prayers for the first in 86 years after its conversion back to a mosque, which sparked controversy, especially in Greece.