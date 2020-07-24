Pick up the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wireless speaker and save over $60 now

Ultimate Ears’ Bluetooth speakers just keep getting better, and the BOOM 3 speaker is no exception. Normally priced at $150, right now BackMarket is giving customers the chance to snag a refurbished model in mint condition for only $89. That marks one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on this speaker, saving you over $60 off its usual cost in the process and over $40 off its current price at Amazon. Plus, BackMarket includes a one-year warranty and free U.S. shipping with every purchase. This deal is only available on the speaker’s Night Black model.

Our pals at iMore got their hands on this speaker, rating it with five out of five stars. It even earned the site’s ‘The Best’ badge, in part for taking the best features of previous models and incorporating them into this latest version. The BOOM 3 sends sound out in all directions and is built to blow your socks off at full volume, and its powerful bass does a good job at helping. Its rechargeable battery can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge, while the POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) can power it up again efficiently and wirelessly.

The BOOM 3 is a perfect speaker to bring to the beach or the pool as its waterproofing allows it to withstand being submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It can float too. Meanwhile, there are even more features like the Magic Button and the Ultimate Ears app to help you control the speaker.Over 2,200 customers have left reviews for this portable Bluetooth speaker resulting in a collective rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 via Amazon. The speaker ships for free at BackMarket and comes with a 12-month warranty at no additional cost.