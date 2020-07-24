Photo essay: What unemployment looks like in pandemic America

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

The numbers tell one story. Following an almost unimaginable spike to 6.9 million new unemployment claims in late March, the number of unemployed Americans has gradually settled to around 1.4 million new claims per week.

Prior to the pandemic, claims had never been above 700,000. But that still puts the unemployment rate at 11.1%—higher than the Great Recession peak. While some states have been spared the worst (Montana and Wyoming), others that depend heavily on tourism (Nevada, Florida, and Hawaii) have sustained brutal economic trauma that have many wondering when—and if—the jobs will ever come back. We know already that the pain has not been spread evenly, with Black Americans seeing a much higher spike in unemployment than other groups. Meanwhile with the extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits scheduled to expire (Congress is weighing options for an extension or replacement), and the federal moratorium on evictions ending July 25, many economists fear American families are about to fall off a financial cliff.

And that’s a story the numbers don’t tell. The worry, and fear, and hope, and sense of loss facing those Americans who plunged from one of the tightest job markets in history, into one of the most bleak. They’re braving long lines to register for unemployment. Navigating slow and faulty state systems. Risking their own health to look for work. Wondering whether they’ll be able to work at all if schools don’t reopen in the fall. Joining protests to implore legislators to extend extra federal benefits. They are worried about their future, they’re worried about their health, they’re worried about their kids, and they’re worried about their country.

Here’s what that looks like, as the pandemic of unemployment spreads across the country.

Special events workers who were forced out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic march in Salt Lake City on July 21. Rick Bowmer—AP Images

Protesters ask senators to support the continuation of unemployment benefits on July 16 in Miami Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Jmal Adame, right, hands a bag containing information about open positions, at a drive-thru job fair in Omaha, Neb. on July 15. Nebraska reinstated job search requirements for most people claiming jobless benefits. Nati Harnik—AP Images

Micah Barnett, left, a former cook who was left jobless from the COVID-19 pandemic, is helped by Jim Polly, bottom right, from the Oklahoma Unemployment Security Commission at an unemployment event at Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla., on July 15. Matt Barnard—Tulsa World/AP Images

A man fills out paperwork while waiting for his number to be called at an unemployment event in Tulsa on July 15. Nick Oxford—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Volunteers prepare boxes of food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida at City of Destiny church in Florida on July 6. The demand for food continues in the Orlando area due to the large numbers of service workers and others who have become unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paul Hennessy—SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

People line up outside Kentucky Career Center prior to its opening to find assistance with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Ky. on June 18. Bryan Woolston—

Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19 in Frankfort. John Sommers II—Getty Images

Gail Norman participates in a die-in protest asking the state of Florida to fix its unemployment system on May 22 in Miami Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Signs hang from the Meridian Heights apartment building in Washington, D.C. on May 18, 2020. Caroline Brehman—CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Tatiana Fernández distributes unemployment documents to residents of Miami-Dade county in Hialeah, Fla. on April 7. Matias J. Ocner—Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Text by Lee Clifford. Photo Editor Alex Scimecca. Additional reporting by Lance Lambert.

