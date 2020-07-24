Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Dating

Paul Mescal gave us so much to thirst over as Connell in Hulu’s adaptation of Normal People. I mean, just look at him!!!
I’m one of the many fans of the show who’d do anything to spend some quality time with him. But it looks like another fan of the show beat me to it.
Metro reported that singer Phoebe Bridgers and Paul were spotted hanging out in Cork, Ireland, having brunch at the Lemon Leaf Cafe.
That means that Phoebe Bridgers literally went to Ireland in the middle of a pandemic to hang out with Paul! Yes, it’s risky! A big health hazard! I wouldn’t recommend it! BUT I get it.
The two have been openly flirty and friendly, so this was bound to happen.
They started interacting when Phoebe tweeted that she felt “sad and horny” after watching Normal People.
They also interviewed each other for Wonderland Magazine’s Instagram livestream.
Plus, in an interview with NME, she referred to Paul as “the cute boy” and said she got a “pitter-patter in my heart” when she saw that he followed her on Instagram.
So yes, I need a minute to mope about Phoebe Bridgers potentially dating my quarantine celebrity crush, but I’m happy for both of them! Important lesson here, folks: Shoot your shot and maybe your celebrity crush will hang out with you.
