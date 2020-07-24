People fined for failing to wear masks as some outright ‘refuse’

More than a dozen people were fined for failing to wear a mask in Melbourne yesterday after the public health order came into effect.

Victoria Police revealed 16 infringements worth $200 were handed out to people for not wearing a mask in the community.

One man from Wyndham, who was not wearing a mask, refused to wear one even after it was provided to him by police.

Others also refused masks from police, with one man claiming “coronavirus was a conspiracy theory”.

Another man claimed “the rules don’t apply to him” and said he would not wear a mask in future.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said most people in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire have complied with the mask mandate, but some were still not getting the message.

“Unfortunately, despite the fact that Victorian police have a discretionary policy … they have had to [issue] a handful of fines yesterday to people refusing to wear them,” she said.

“They are people deciding they still want to party, people who have decided they want to continue to go to brothels, decided that the gym can continue to operate and of course people who have decided to go into unrestricted areas.”

A total of 101 fines were handed out to people who breached stage three restrictions yesterday, with 12 of those at vehicle checkpoints and 63 warnings.

The owner of a gym in Hume was also fined $9913 for continuing to operate. Another man was fined for travelling from Laverton to Mordialloc to buy cigarettes.

Daniel Andrews delivers today’s COVID-19 update. (Getty)

“If you were doorknocked and you were not found at home, then you are in breach of the orders because you are a positive case and you should be at home,” he said.