People are buying more cannabis than ever before during the pandemic, Curaleaf says

“If we don’t have stimulus cheques and the population doesn’t go back to work, no company can survive that” he said, noting that the many frequent cannabis users are relying on the cheques for help. He predicted less of an impact on Curaleaf’s wellness-oriented products, which target users with higher levels of discretionary income.

There’s been a wave of increased cannabis sales since the pandemic began, industry data show. Sales so far this year are approaching US$4 billion according to BDS Analytics. While sales declined slightly in April after a March bump related to stockpiling in quarantine, they trended upwards again in May, surpassing March’s numbers.

Curaleaf, based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, sells cannabis and wellness products and also operates cultivation and processing sites. The GR Companies deal expands its presence from to 23 states from 18 states. The transaction makes it the largest cannabis company in the world by revenue, according to the company.

