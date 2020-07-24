Paul George dedicates press conference to Breonna Taylor: ‘Her murderers are still free’

The NBA is back, but that’s not what Paul George wants to talk about.

George participated in his first real NBA action since the league shut down in March because of the coronavirus. It wasn’t a real NBA game, but it was a scrimmage the Clippers won against the Magic, 99-90. After the win, George wanted to use his platform to speak up.

The Clippers forward was asked at the start of his press conference about his shoulder, but he opted for a different discussion.

“I take this time to give my condolences to the family of the Taylors,” George said. “Breonna Taylor, rest in peace. George Floyd, rest in peace. There are so many others that have been brutally murdered by the hands of police. That’s all I got. That’s my message for everyone. That will continue to be my answer.”

Taylor was killed on March 13 by Louisville police officers who entered her home while executing a no-knock search warrant. The shooting is under investigation by the FBI to determine whether there were civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot her.

“Her murderers are still free, so nothing was done yet,” George said. “We’re going to continue to keep this fight going to use our platform to stand up for those that can’t stand anymore.”