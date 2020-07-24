Pankaj Tripathi reveals what sets Janhvi Kapoor apart from other star kids

Janhvi Kapoor might be just two films old in the industry, but the actress has some substantial projects in her kitty. With Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht and more in the pipeline, Janhvi is sure to prove her mettle as a performer. Now the young gun is gearing up for the release of Gunjan Saxena biopic which is about India’s first female Air Force fighter pilot who saw combat action. Not just Janhvi, the film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi is crucial roles. Pankaj who plays her father in the film recently revealed during an interview that he was impressed with Janhvi’s dedication.

He said, “While working with Janhvi, I have seen her dedication towards her craft. Even though she comes from a privileged background, the kind of sincerity she has, her hunger to do more and the way she explores things, I was pleasantly impressed. We look from the outside but it all depends on the individual. I think the kind of person you are is much more important than your background.”

We are eager to watch this one, what about you?