Pacers’ Sabonis has significant foot injury, leaves Orlando

Acquired with Oladipo in the Paul George blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder years back, Sabonis has been a major component to the Pacers’ success this season.

The 24-year-old former lottery pick is averaging 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists on the season. Obviously, a long-term absence would hinder Indiana’s conference title aspirations.

Indiana Pacers 2019-20 season

Like the other 21 teams set to return to action next week, Indiana has eight regular-season games remaining before it participates in the playoffs. The Pacers’ regular season is expected to conclude on Aug. 14. There’s no word yet on whether Sabonis will be back on the court by then.

Indiana currently sits at 39-26 and as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabonis news also comes one day after the aforementioned Oladipo refused to commit to playing during the regular season after taking part in a scrimmage on Thursday. Everything seems to be up in the air for Indiana right now.