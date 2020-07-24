Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United team have shown they are going places | Football News





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side have not lost in the Premier League since January – a run of 13 matches

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his players have made impressive progress this season and has urged them to cap a promising domestic campaign by securing a place in the top four.

United travel to Leicester on Sunday – live on – with both sides looking to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Solskjaer’s side began the season slowly and were as low as 14th in October, but a 13-game unbeaten run that dates back to January has seen them rise to third place with just one game remaining.

While he knows United have not yet secured their place in the top four, Solskjaer is pleased with his team’s progress, saying ahead of their trip to the King Power Stadium: “Let’s get this game out of the way and get third position and continue the growth and the journey this team’s on.

“Of course we’ve had some hard times this season, some setbacks, but I think we’ve shown and we’ve proved that this is a team going places.

“If we get a result against Leicester, I think everyone will say that this journey has been a good one.

United’s impressive form in 2020 has coincided with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January

“But then again, this is not the end of the journey. If you get there, it’s not ‘breath and relax’, it’s ‘go again’. We know there are two teams too far ahead of us, so we have to step it up even more.”

‘Fans could have earned us extra points’

United have dropped just six points in eight games since the Premier League restarted last month, but Solskjaer says they could have earned even more had they been playing in front of supporters.

In particular, Solskjaer says the Old Trafford crowd could have helped United turn home draws against Southampton and West Ham into valuable wins in their pursuit of a top-four place.

United were held to a 1-1 draw in an empty Old Trafford by West Ham earlier this week – their second successive home draw

He said: “I think the players have just got used to this situation and we’ve just got to get on with it. The fans would have made a big difference, of course they would have, at both home and away games.

“Football without the fans, for me, is not the same. They’re a part of football because we are together and it should be with the fans.

“That passion, enthusiasm, energy, maybe we needed to go the extra mile against West Ham or to defend the last-ditch goal against Southampton.

“I think it would have made a difference because our fans are the best at Old Trafford. There’s no better place to chase goals. But we’ll get there again. I think we’ve given our fans something to look forward to.”