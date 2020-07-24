Nurburgring, Portugal and Imola races added to F1 2020 calendar







Formula 1 has added three more European races to the revised 2020 calendar, with returns to the Nurburgring and Imola, and a debut event at the Portimao circuit in Portugal – although there will be no Grands Prix in North or South America this season.

The three new additions bring the tally of confirmed race dates to 13, filling the October/November slate which would normally be occupied by Japan, USA and Mexico as F1 aims for a 15 to 18-race schedule.

Germany’s famous Nurburgring will host a Grand Prix on October 9-11, with the Portimao circuit in the Algarve making its F1 debut on October 23-25 before a return to Imola for Italy’s third race of the season on October 31-November 1.

F1 is returning to the Nurburgring, Portugal (although at a new track) and Imola after seven, 24 and 14 years off the calendar respectively.

“We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalising our plans for the 2020 season and are excited to welcome Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola to the revised calendar,” said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

“We want to thank the promoters, the teams, and the FIA for their full support in our efforts to bring our fans exciting racing this season during an unprecedented time.”

In the same calendar update, F1 revealed that it will not be possible to race in Canada, USA, Mexico and Brazil this season “due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe”.

The Canadian GP in Montreal was due to be on June 14 and was originally postponed, while races in USA (Austin), Mexico (Mexico City) and Brazil (Interlagos) were set for October 25, November 1 and November 15.

3:52 Lewis Hamilton said the pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP were ’embarrassing’, and has called on F1’s authorities to do ‘much more’ in the fight against racism and inequality. Lewis Hamilton said the pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP were ’embarrassing’, and has called on F1’s authorities to do ‘much more’ in the fight against racism and inequality.

F1 also reaffirmed the desire to host 15 to 18 races in a developing 2020 schedule, finishing in the Gulf in mid-December.

They say final details of the calendar will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The 2020 F1 calendar – so far

COMPLETED: Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

COMPLETED: Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

COMPLETED: Hungarian GP, Budapest

August 2: British GP, Silverstone

August 9: 70th Anniversary GP, Silverstone

August 16: Spanish GP, Barcelona

August 30: Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

September 6: Italian GP, Monza

September 13: Tuscan GP, Mugello

September 27: Russian GP, Sochi

October 11: Eifel GP, Nurburgring

October 25: Portuguese GP, Portimao

November 1: Emilia Romagna GP, Imola

The Eifel and Emilia Romagna names represent the regions in which the tracks are located, similar to how the second Austria race was called the Styrian GP, and the upcoming Mugello race the Tuscan GP.

The revived Portuguese GP is back for the first time since the 1996 Estoril race, with the Portimao circuit – built in 2008 – hosting its first F1 event.

The last Grand Prix at the Nurburgring was in 2013, while Imola, which has historic connections with F1, held the San Marino GP from 1981 to 2006.

The Emilia Romagna GP will be a two-day event, with only track running on Saturday and Sunday.