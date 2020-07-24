NRL news, NRL rich list reveals Broncos and Titans roster clogged with failed buys

In a two-part series, The Daily Telegraph is releasing a list of players who earn the top 100 salaries in the NRL. Today they released 51-100, and there were some mind-boggling contracts among them.

Looking at the list, it’s no coincidence the Broncos and Titans are struggling this season, with their roster riddled with players who they either don’t want anymore or are clearly underperforming considering what they are being paid.

Three years ago Nathan Peats was New South Wales’ starting hooker but now he’s struggling to find a regular spot in the Titans’ first-grade side. Worse yet, the club is paying him a whopping $550,000-a-season, for a player that coach Justin Holbrook clearly ranks as a fourth-in-line utility.

But he’s not the only concern for the Titans. Shannon Boyd claims a mammoth $650,000, and since having moved to the Gold Coast last season has only started six games. In layman’s terms, he’s effectively been paid $216,000 per starting appearance.

Shannon Boyd has struggled to find regular time since moving to the Titans. (Getty) (Getty)

Then there’s the Broncos who are paying the salaries for players not even at the club.

Former club veteran Andrew McCullough has a sizeable chunk of his $600,000 cheque coming directly from Red Hill despite relocating to Newcastle earlier this season after falling out of favour with Anthony Seibold.

The man Seibold had planned on taking McCullough’s spot, Jake Turpin, got injured the week of his teammates departure, forcing the club to go out and spend more money on buying Issac Luke from the Dragons.

Then there’s out of favour Bronco Corey Oates who was almost dropped to reserve grade a fortnight ago irrespective of his $550,000 price-tag.

Corey Oates (Getty)

The Warriors are trying to convince NRL veteran Adam Blair to retire, and when you look at his contract it’s not surprising why.

At $625k-a-year, that’s a massive chunk of the Warriors roster that is being choked up by the ageing forward. And, if the club can usher his exit alongside teammate Blake Green, they’ll be eager to rearrange their cap.