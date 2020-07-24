NRL news, League set price-tag on Sonny Bill Williams’ Roosters deal

The NRL has reportedly moved to set Sonny Bill Williams’ market value at around $400,000-a-year as the cross-code superstar edges closer to signing a deal with the Sydney Roosters.

Williams has been linked with an NRL return after his Super League club, Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the competition due to the financial complexities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving he and his teammates as free agents for this season.

Roosters boss Nick Politis had lunch with Williams’ manager Khoder Nasser this week, leading the former All Black to admit he wouldn’t make an NRL comeback without consulting with Politis.

“The idea of playing in the NRL has real appeal to me, and I wouldn’t go down that road without speaking to Nick Politis first,” Williams told Nine News.

Roosters interested in SBW reunion

Along with the Roosters, the Warriors and the Canterbury Bulldogs are also interested in the New Zealand international, but it is understood Williams is only keen on returning to Bondi where he played 45 games between 2013-14.

That leaves the NRL in somewhat of a predicament as they prefer to have players registered on contracts they deem to be considered appropriate market value.

Most players generally have more than one suitor when they are negotiating a new contract – and their value, therefore, works itself out.

But in the Roosters’ one-horse-race for Williams, League Central has been forced to step in.

Sonny Bill Williams during the Betfred Super League match between Toronto Wolfpack and Castleford Tigers in February (Getty)

The league will generally aim to compare players at similar points in their career, their achievements, and their position. In the case of a cross-code 34-year-old dual international superstar, that becomes a bit more complicated.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the NRL will likely settle on a figure of around $400,000. Given the contract Williams is set to sign will be just four to five months long – in actuality value will sit around the $150,000 range.

However, fans of rival clubs are up-in-arms over how the Roosters’ premiership rosters could even fit in another name like Williams and his sizeable price-tag.

It’s believed Williams’ and his $150,000 price happens to be close to exactly the same cap space left by Cooper Cronk and Latrell Mitchell’s departure from the club last season – and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is on board.

Sonny Bill Williams Trent Robinson (Brendan Esposito)

”None at all. The thing about the clubs at the moment is that we’re all united,” V’landys said. ”We need to promote the game. And one thing Sonny Bill Williams does is promote the game.

”The more you promote the game, the better your revenue is. When you’re all united and stick together, everyone benefits. Bringing a brand like Sonny Bill Williams into our game will attract substantially more attention, which improves your ratings, which improves your revenue.”