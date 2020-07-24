NRL news, fight fans let down over Mike Tyson comeback fight fine print

While the announcement of Mike Tyson’s comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr had the sports world in pandemonium, emerging details of the looming clash have given way to a sense of disappointment among fight fans.

The 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion will fight Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition on September 12.

Despite his age, Tyson assured the matchup would be a legitimate clash between two greats eager to wind back the clock.

“It’s just going to be amazing,” Tyson told ESPN.

Mike Tyson will return to the ring at the age of 54. (Getty)

“It’s 100 percent of it looking to be Mike Tyson in the ring. I’ve got one speed. Forward.”

Tyson also assured that amid concerns for the veterans’ safety, both he and Jones would “be alright” and that they “know how to protect ourselves”.

But it now appears that might not be the whole truth with new details suggesting the pair have agreed to avoid going for knockouts in what will largely be an exhibition display.

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports US (who first broke the news on Thursday), Tyson and Jones will be wearing bigger gloves to minimise damage and won’t be trying to knock each other out.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, told Iole.

“They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

It’s a bizarre admission from the fight administrators considering Tyson’s long-standing and undisputed reputation as one of the greatest knock-out artists there’s ever been.

Of his 50 career victories, an astonishing 44 have come by way of knockout, with the legend’s infamous right-hook uppercut combo behind many of the stoppages.

While perhaps in the best interest of fans, Foster’s admission nonetheless left many scratching their head as to why California State Athletic Commission would even consider holding a Tyson fight with no knockouts, let alone market it so.

And amid the hysteria of the comeback, many fans rushed to Twitter to vent their befuddlement over the reported agreement between Tyson and Jones jr to avoid a KO.

In 1986, Tyson became the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight championship when he won the title at the age of 20, and for a period of time he was the world’s most feared fighter.

The fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view and the video app Triller, and will be held in California.