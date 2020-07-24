North Queensland Cowboys vs Manly Sea Eagles start time, results, news for 2020 round 11

The North Queensland Cowboys will officially begin a new chapter in the club’s history when they play their first match without 2015 premiership coach Paul Green.

The Cowboys will clash with the Sea Eagles on Friday night at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Asked whether his intense style of coaching had played a factor in his dismissal, Green conceded that it may have cost the club results at times.

“I think at times that certainly got us results and at sometimes it probably hasn’t. So, as a coach you learn when you need to dial the intensity up and back it off,” Green revealed on Nine’s 100% footy.

“I think at times I could have worked on making sure the flow of the staff around the team worked better. At different times we didn’t compliment each other and that’s where myself, I probably tended to step in a little bit too much at times.

“When you start losing games you default to what you feel most comfortable doing and that’s pushing a little harder. I’ll reflect particularly now that I’ve got a bit of space.

Josh Hannay will takeover of the head coaching duties of the Cowboys as the club begins to plan their path moving forward.

“The next ten weeks will tell if I’m up for the job or not. I’m going to put my head down and do the best I can,” Hannay told 2GB earlier in the week.