North Queensland Cowboys, Andrew Johns says young halves should play touch football or Oztag like Daejarn Asi

League great Andrew Johns has floated the radical suggestion that up-and-coming halfbacks should play touch football or Oztag to avoid “being bashed out of the game.”

The suggestion came after Johns learned of rising Cowboys’ star Daejarn Asi’s background in touch.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for North Queensland against Penrith last year, is a former Australian touch football representative.

Speaking on Freddy and the Eighth for Wide World of Sports, Johns highlighted the problem for aspiring halfbacks who may not physically develop until their late teens.

“Daejarn Asi, the background of touch footy, this is intriguing for me,” Johns said.

“You look at Shaun Johnson, you look at all the halfbacks, generally they’re small, they don’t develop until they’re 15, 16 or 17.

“A lot of them get bashed out of the game. Moving forward, I’d encourage any young halfback to play as much touch footy, as much Oztag as they can, to develop their craft without being bashed out of the game.”

Johns said the issue highlights the problem of keeping slower developing teenagers in the game, and allowing their bodies time to mature.

“It’s an area we really have to look at, how we keep the smaller kids in the game.

“The flashy halves don’t develop until later in life. I didn’t grow until I was 16 or 17, and I was seen as a bigger halfback. But before that I was tiny.”

Johns, who has a role on the Parramatta coaching staff, says Cowboys great Johnathan Thurston would be a terrific addition for the Cowboys, alongside new coach Josh Hannay.

Hannay took over this week from Paul Green, who departed after leading the club to its maiden premiership.

Thurston has said he’d be happy to help in any capacity that the club sees fit.

According to Johns, the Cowboys would be mad not to utilise the expertise of one of the game’s greats to mentor their young halves.

“On the weekend you had Jake Clifford, who I’ve had a rap on for the last 18 months. He should be playing regularly, and playing well in the NRL.

“Then we’ve got Daejarn Asi who played on the weekend, (and) Michael Morgan coming back.

“Johnathan Thurston, there’s the respect, footy smarts, he knows footy inside out.

“These young guys would have grown up idolising JT, whatever he says is gospel.

“He’s just got that presence, you’ve got to get him back in there coaching these young guys.”