North Carolina $10M Lotto Winner, 52, Charged With Murdering 23 Yr Old GF!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A North Carolina man who won $10million in the lottery has been charged with murder.

Police arrested Michael Todd Hill, 52, won Tuesday after they found the body of a 23-year-old woman in his hotel room.

Michael checked into the hotel alone on Sunday morning. But at some point the much younger Keonna Graham met him in the room.

After checkout time passed at 11 a.m., a housekeeper walked in and discovered a Keonna’s lifeless body on the floor, and called 911. Keonna was later pronounced dead.

