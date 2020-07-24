NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on 2021 salary cap

News about the potential solutions in place for a revamped NFL structure continues to trickle out. Part of that includes a resolution to the months-long debate about the salary cap.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to some compromises regarding finances. Next year’s salary cap will be no lower than $175M, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com report (Twitter link). Rather than borrowing money from projected future revenues through 2030 — as the players initially sought — this agreement will take projected funds through 2024 to help guard against a salary cap free fall this season could cause, Mark Maske of the Washington Post tweets. Ownership previously hoped to only borrow against projected gains through 2021.

The NFLPA has voted unanimously to recommend this change to the CBA. Barring a down vote from the 32 union player reps later today, the parties have prevented a future in which the cap plummets considerably.

Still, the cap coming in at $175M, or even anywhere below $195M, would represent the biggest drop in the cap’s 28-year history. The cap has steadily risen by approximately $10M annually since 2014. Twelve of this year’s 14 franchise-tagged players did not sign long-term extensions. This could flood the 2021 free agency pool, with more cap-casualty cuts likely coming as well. This cap reduction would create a buyer’s market next year, and this smoothing process will limit cap gains through 2024.

But the cap will not drop this year, as some owners sought. Owners dropped their request for an $8M cap reduction this year, Pelissero tweets. However, the players gave in on another point that could affect 2020 earnings. Games must be played in order for players to receive money, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. The NFLPA, though, was able to secure a fund that will pay back players who lost guaranteed money, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). This will cover COVID-induced losses up to 2023.