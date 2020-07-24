‘NEXT’ Gets Fox Series Premiere Date, Trailer About Rogue A.I.

RELATED STORIES

Fox has set a premiere date and released a brand-new trailer for NEXT, ahead of the freshman drama’s second (!) annual Comic-Con appearance.

Originally slotted for Monday nights on Fox’s pandemic-proof fall schedule, NEXT will instead air Tuesdays at 9/8, starting Oct. 6.

Ordered to series in May of 2019 and showrun by Manny Coto (24: Legacy), NEXT is described as a “propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue Artificial Intelligence,” that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology, but to one another.

John Slattery (Mad Men) headlines NEXT as Paul LeBlanc, a Silicon Valley pioneer who built a fortune and legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up. Upon discovering that one of his creations – a powerful artificial intelligence called NEXT – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his brother Ted (Ozark‘s Jason Butler Harner).

In the drama’s premiere, a series of tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, so LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Here and Now’s Fernanda Andrade) and her cybercrimes task force, comprised of high-strung Gina (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Eve Harlow), straight-laced Ben (Disjointed’s Aaron Moten), and ex-con hacker CM (Castle‘s Michael Mosley).

The series’ cast also includes Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away With Murder), Elizabeth Cappuccino (Jessica Jones) and Evan Whitten (The Resident).

NEXT‘s virtual Comic-Con @ Home panel — with Slattery, Andrade, Harner, Mosley, Harlow and EP Coto — will stream on YouTube Sunday at 10 am PT.