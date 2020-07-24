Mum and daughter say toilet paper brawl was self-defence

The mother and daughter at the centre of a toilet paper brawl inside a Sydney supermarket have told a court they were acting in self-defence.

Mobile phone video taken inside the Chullora Woolworths, which later went viral, shows three women fighting over a packet of Quilton toilet paper in March this year.

Today a court was played a police interview with Meriam Bebawy, where she explained she and her mother had been hunting for toilet paper for weeks because of the family’s daycare business.

The brawl took place over toilet paper supplies. (Supplied)

She said the pair had four packets each – the allowed limit – in their trolley when people started screaming at them for having too much.

She said one woman then grabbed a packet, punched her in the face and pulled her hair.

The court heard she did fight back, but only in self-defence.

The scuffle was captured on video. (Supplied)

“I think I hit her across the face,” Ms Bebawy told police.

“I thought that if I hurt her she’d let go of my hair.”