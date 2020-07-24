‘Mulan’ Removed From 2020 Release Schedule, ‘Avatar 2’ and New ‘Star Wars’ Films Delayed

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney chiefs have removed the live action remake of “Mulan” from its release schedule and pushed back the premieres of the latest “Avatar” and “Star Wars” films by a year.

Director Niki Caro’s “Mulan” remake, starring Liu Yifei, was set to debut in North America on August 21, but with many cinemas still not open, due to the COVID crisis, bosses at the industry giant have decided to pull the movie and hold off on announcing a new date.

Marketing chiefs have also decided to push back the releases of the upcoming four “Avatar” sequels, beginning with “Avatar 2“, which will now hit cinemas in December, 2022.

Taika Waititi‘s untitled “Star Wars” trilogy has also been delayed, with the first film in the series now due to premiere on December 22, 2023 – a year later than previously scheduled, while the second and third movies are now set to hit theatres in 2025 and 2027.

However, not everything on the Disney calendar is being overhauled – “The New Mutants” will still open on August 28, while “The Personal History of David Copperfield” jumps to the same date, two weeks later than scheduled.

Other unchanged future U.S. release dates include Matthew Vaughn’s “The King’s Man” (September 18) and “Death on the Nile” (October 23), followed by “Black Widow“, “Deep Water” and Pixar’s “Soul“, all of which will bow in November. December’s schedule includes “The Empty Man“, “Free Guy“, and Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated “West Side Story” reboot.