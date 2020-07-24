Monday's antitrust hearing featuring CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google has been postponed due to memorial services for Rep. John Lewis; new date TBA (Lauren Feiner/CNBC)

Lauren Feiner / CNBC:

Monday’s antitrust hearing featuring CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google has been postponed due to memorial services for Rep. John Lewis; new date TBA  —  – The highly anticipated antitrust hearing featuring CEOs from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google has been officially postponed.

