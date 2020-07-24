MLB Star Sam Coonrod in Hot Water for Refusing to Kneel for BLM Because He’s Christian

Instagram

When asked why he decides not to kneel with his teammates ahead of the game, the baseball player says, ‘I believe I can’t kneel before anything but God, Jesus Christ.’

San Francisco Giants’ Sam Coonrod has put himself in hot water for something that he did at the season opener vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. During the event held on Thursday night, July 23, every player and staff member from four MLB teams took a knee ahead of the game to make a statement about Black Lives Matter movement. However, Sam was the only one who did not kneel.

His decision surely raised eyebrows for a lot of people, and that only got worse when he was asked to offer his explanation. “I meant no ill will by it,” he said. “I don’t think I’m better than anybody. I’m just a Christian. I believe I can’t kneel before anything but God, Jesus Christ. I chose not to kneel. I feel if I did kneel I’d be a hypocrite. I don’t want to be a hypocrite.”

He continued, “I can’t get on board on a couple of things I’ve read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean toward Marxism and said some negative things about the nuclear family.”

Even though his team manager, Gabe Kapler, respected his decision not to kneel during the moment, it was not the same with Internet users. “If you refuse to accept and support the Black Lives Matter movement… you simply cannot call yourself a Christian. That racism is not really the brand Jesus was going for,” one pointed out, while another expressed his/her belief, “A Christian would be the first to kneel .. what did jesus day about downtrodden etc. fakes!”

Someone admitted that “Christian” like Sam “make me sick. You do realize as a Christian, you follow Jesus. You are to be like Him. And I’m 100% confident Jesus believed in equality for all and ALSO showing compassion and empathy. Sit down u fool!” There was also an individual who sarcastically said, “Answering I’m a Christian is like answering ‘no I have to drive’ when someone asks you if you want dessert.”