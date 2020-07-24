MLB Opening Night games set viewership records

We don’t have to wonder if American sports fans missed Major League Baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, ESPN’s Ben Cafardo reported that Thursday’s New York Yankees versus Washington Nationals season-opener drew 4 million viewers on the Worldwide Leader. That set a record for MLB Opening Night viewership and was up 232 percent from last year’s Opening Night broadcast.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus San Francisco Giants game, the second half of the Opening Night doubleheader, drew an average audience of 2,764,000 viewers. Per ESPN, the contest became the most-watched late-night MLB game in the network’s history.

Some speculated that players honoring the “Black Lives Matter” movement before games and kneeling during renditions of the national anthem could turn viewers off. Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump reiterated previous comments about athletes kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner” before games.