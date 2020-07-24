MLB Opening Day 2020 live scores, updates, highlights from Friday’s baseball games

Lisa Witt
Baseball, baseball, baseball.

While the MLB season officially got underway Thursday, a nearly full slate of games comes your way Friday, with baseball being played deep into the night. It’s Opening Day for 26 teams, starting with an NL East matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET with Jacob deGrom taking on Mike Soroka and the World Series-hopeful Braves in New York. 

Closing out the night is a must-watch matchup between the scrappy Athletics and a sneaky-underrated Angels squad, featuring the planet’s greatest player, Mike Trout.

Thursday’s games had a little bit of everything that makes baseball great: slick defending, great pitching, dingers, starpower and more. With 13 games on today’s schedule, expect to see more of that.

Sporting News will be tracking scores, highlights and more from today’s games below.

(All times Eastern.)

MLB scores

Sporting News will be tracking the latest scores here, and highlights below:

GameStart timeScore
Braves vs. Mets4:10 p.m. ET
Tigers vs. Reds6:10 p.m. ET
Blue Jays vs. Rays6:40 p.m. ET
Marlins vs. Phillies7:05 p.m. ET
Brewers vs. Cubs7:10 p.m. ET
Royals vs. Indians7:10 p.m. ET
Orioles vs. Red Sox7:30 p.m. ET
Rangers vs. Rockies8:05 p.m. ET
Twins vs. White Sox8:10 p.m. ET
Pirates vs. Cardinals8:15 p.m. ET
Diamondbacks vs. Padres9:10 p.m. ET
Mariners vs. Astros9:10 p.m. ET
Dodgers vs. Giants9:40 p.m. ET
Angels vs. A’s10:10 p.m. ET

MLB Opening Day 2020 live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to the start of the first game at 4:10 p.m.

MLB schedule 2020

Fans looking to take in some national baseball can tune in to these nationally televised games over the weekend:

Friday, July 24

GameStart timeChannel
Braves vs. Mets4 p.m. ETESPN
Tigers vs. Reds6 p.m. ETMLB Network
Brewers vs. Cubs7 p.m. ETESPN
Mariners vs. Astros9 p.m. ETMLB Network
Angels vs. A’s10 p.m. ETESPN

Saturday, July 25

GameStart timeChannel
Brewers vs. Cubs1 p.m. ETFox
Pirates vs. Cardinals2 p.m. ETMLB Network
Giants vs. Dodgers4 p.m. ETFox
Yankees vs. Nationals7 p.m. ETFox
Diamondbacks vs. Padres9 p.m. ETFS1

Sunday, July 26

GameStart timeChannel
Yankees vs. Nationals1 p.m. ETTBS
Angels vs. A’s4 p.m. ETMLB Network
Braves vs. Mets7 p.m. ETESPN
Giants vs. Dodgers10 p.m. ETESPN

