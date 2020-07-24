MLB live streams: How to watch baseball games without cable in 2020

Without fans in the stands for the 60-game MLB season, the only way to consume baseball this year will be via TV and online stream.

The latter option is increasingly important as cord-cutting continues and people look for cheap (and sometimes even free) ways to watch the sport.

Fortunately, there are more ways than ever to catch MLB games from computers and phones, including MLB TV, network apps and online streaming bundles.

Here is a rundown of how you can watch baseball games without cable in 2020:

MLB live streams

MLB streams can be separated into three major categories. All have significant limitations, meaning a combination of options is required to ensure access to every game.

MLB TV

MLB TV is a wonderful service EXCEPT for the fact you can’t watch live action of the teams closest to you. That, frankly, sucks. Nontheless, the service is great for fans living far away from their favorite teams, fans wanting to seamlessly watch games around the league in HD and fantasy baseball nuts.

Because the season is shortened, the yearly cost of MLB TV this season is down to $59.99; for a month at a time the rate is $24.99.

Network apps

ESPN and Fox regularly show games on cable while simultaneously making them available via online stream. Usually you have to sign in to a cable provider account to use WatchESPN and Fox Sports Go at no additional cost, but ESPN+ does exist as a cheap option to get basic national MLB games (and plenty of other sports) for $4.99 a month without cable.

Online streaming bundles

There are a number of alternatives to cable that offer live sports as part of cheaper packages, including access to select regional networks, MLB Network (which also has live games) and ESPN.

YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month and Hulu + Live TV is $54.99 per month. For those in markets with NBC Sports channels, Sling TV and fuboTV are additional options (their Fox RSN offerings are currently nonexistent because of contract disputes).

AT,amp;T TV Now is another possibility with a $50 per month base price and $80 per month premium version with additional sports channels.

Are MLB streams on Reddit?

Yes and no. Reddit itself doesn’t host streams, but it continues to provide links to MLB streams on its subreddit. How long that continues, however, is uncertain considering Reddit has previously banned the NBA and NFL versions because of copyright infringement.

MLB schedule 2020

Below is the upcoming MLB schedule for the first four days of the season:

Thursday, July 23

Time (ET) Game TV 7:05 p.m. Yankees vs. Nationals ESPN 10:08 p.m. Giants vs. Dodgers ESPN

Friday, July 24

Time (ET) Game TV 4:00 p.m. Braves vs. Mets ESPN 6:00 p.m. Tigers vs. Reds MLB Network 7:00 p.m. Brewers vs. Cubs ESPN 9:00 p.m. Mariners vs. Astros MLB Network 10:00 p.m. Angels vs. A’s ESPN

Saturday, July 25

Time (ET) Game TV 1:00 p.m. Brewers vs. Cubs FOX 2:00 p.m. Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Network 4:00 p.m. Giants vs. Dodgers FOX 7:00 p.m. Yankees vs. Nationals FOX 9:00 p.m. D’Backs vs. Padres FS1

Sunday, July 26