Miley Cyrus Buys New House in Rural California After Malibu House Was Destroyed

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer is moving back to Hidden Hills, California after wildfire destroyed the house she previously shared with then-fiance Liam Hemwsworth.

Miley Cyrus has snapped up a new $5 million (£3.9 million) home in Hidden Hills, California, not far from the pad she lost in the 2018 Malibu wildfire.

The new six-bedroom mansion, located in a gated community, comes with a screening room and a large outdoor entertaining area featuring a lagoon-style swimming pool.

Built in the 1950s, the pad was recently renovated by the previous owner.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer lost everything in the Woolsey fire in November 2018 when the place she shared with then-fiance Liam Hemsworth was one of over 1,600 structures destroyed.