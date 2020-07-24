Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones, Jr. During Comeback to Boxing Ring

Instagram

The Iron Mike fighter is set to face off another big-time boxer during his upcoming comeback, fifteen years after he last hit the professional boxing ring.

–

Mike Tyson has lined up a boxing comeback with a fight against another big-time brawler, Roy Jones, Jr.

The 54-year-old legend revealed plans to step back into the ring earlier this year (20) and now he has an opponent lined up.

The two fighters will headline the Frontline Battle on 12 September (20) and the eight-round fight will be available to watch as a pay-per-view event. It will also air live on social media platform, Triller, which is backed by stars like Pitbull and Snoop Dogg.

Triller bosses are also filming the training and preparation before the fight night for a 10-part docuseries.

<br />

Jones last fought professionally in 2018 while Tyson last hit the ring 15 years ago. Both have similar career records – Jones won 66 of his 75 professional fights, while Iron Mike lost only six of 56 scraps.