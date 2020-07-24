Mike Tyson boxing comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson has confirmed a boxing comeback at the age of 54.

The former world heavyweight champion will fight Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition in September.

The fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view and the video app Triller, and will be held in California. The state’s athletic commission has reportedly already sanctioned the bout.

“It’s just going to be amazing,” Tyson told ESPN.

Mike Tyson will return to the ring at the age of 54. (Getty)

Despite the fact he hasn’t fought in 15 years, Tyson said there’s no concern of injury for either himself or Jones.

“We’re both accomplished fighters. We know how to protect ourselves. We’ll be alright.”

Tyson said that the exhibition would still be a competitive fight.

“It’s 100 percent of it looking to be Mike Tyson in the ring,” he said.

Mike Tyson has announced a boxing comeback at age 54. (AP)

“I’ve got one speed. Forward.”

In 1986, Tyson became the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight championship when he won the title at the age of 20, and for a period of time he was the world’s most feared fighter.

A shock loss to James ‘Buster’ Douglas in 1990 was the start of a downhill slide which included a stint in prison for rape, although his fights with Evander Holyfield through the mid-1990s still attracted huge interest.

Jones, who won world titles in four divisions, fought as recently as 2018.