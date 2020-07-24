Microsoft Surface Duo hits Bluetooth SIG page

From August until the end of October, the tech world is filled with new product announcements.
We expect to see big reveals from companies like Samsung, Apple, Google and more, but this year, Microsoft is also entering the mobile fray with its dual-screen Surface Duo.
A listing for the Surface Duo hit the FCC earlier this week, but now the device is showing up on the Bluetooth SIG certification page. According to The Verge, typically, when a device appears on both the FCC and Bluetooth SIG, it’s usually just a few weeks away from launch.
Previous rumours suggested that the Surface Duo might launch in July, though now it looks like Microsoft plans to release the handset in the coming weeks.
The Verge says its sources state the Duo was originally planned to release at Build earlier this year, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft changed its plans.
Backing up this report, Often-reliable smartphone leaker Evan Blass says that the Duo is coming to AT,amp;T in the United States. Blass usually gets his hands on marketing images, materials and network information close to the time a device launches, so it’s likely the handset is coming in a few weeks.
Microsoft has not yet shared official hardware specs regarding the Duo, but it’s rumoured to include a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and two 5.6-inch screens.
Source: Bluetooth SIG, The Verge, Evan Blass