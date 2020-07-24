Mel Gibson Hospitalized for a Week in April After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

WENN

The ‘Edge of Darkness’ actor, who is believed to have battled COVID-19 in the States, was treated with the drug Remdesivir and has since tested positive for the antibodies.

Mel Gibson was hospitalised with coronavirus back in April, his representative has confirmed.

The 64-year-old actor spent a week in medical care after testing positive for Covid-19, according to his spokesperson.

“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” Gibson’s rep told Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper. “He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

Gibson, who is believed to have battled Covid-19 in the United States, has been seen out and about in Malibu, California, after recovering from the virus.

He’s not the only celebrity to have successfully battled coronavirus – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Daniel Dae Kim and Olga Kurylenko are among those to have recovered from Covid-19.

However, it’s also claimed the lives of some of the entertainment world’s most beloved stars, including country singer John Prine and Broadway star Nick Cordero.