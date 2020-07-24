Megan Thee Stallion Needed Surgery for Gunshot Wounds After Tory Lanez Drama

WENN

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker reportedly suffers serious injuries that needed a surgery following an alleged altercation with rapper Tory Lanez at house party.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s gunshot injury following a party incident in Hollywood earlier this month (Jul20) was much more serious than anyone is suggesting.

The rapper was hospitalised after police found her in a car with Tory Lanez after he drove away from the scene – and now TMZ sources have revealed the Stallion star underwent surgery on her foot.

Her hospital records suggest she was treated for a “gunshot injury” when she was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital on the morning of 12 July.

Reports suggest Megan was barefoot when the shot was fired and both her feet were injured.

She allegedly underwent a surgical procedure to remove bullets, or bullet fragments, from both her feet.

As Megan recovers, police officials are still investigating the incident after arresting Lanez for possession of a concealed weapon. He has yet to be charged with a crime.