McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks in U.S. restaurants By

© . FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at a McDonald’s restaurant in Queens, New York



() – McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) said on Friday it would require customers to wear face masks in its U.S. restaurants starting next month, as new coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The world’s largest fast-food chain also said it would extend its pause on the re-opening of dining rooms in the United States for another 30 days.

At the start of July, McDonald’s had planned to pause the reopening of its dine-in service by 21 days, according to a letter seen by .

Using face masks is the top recommendation from health experts and government officials looking to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 4 million people in the United States.

Other companies, including Walmart (NYSE:) Inc, Target Corp (NYSE:) and Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:), have also made masks compulsory, even as Americans stay divided over their imposition, with some seeing it as a violation of their constitutional rights.

McDonald’s said it would train its employees to address customers who decline to wear a face covering in a “friendly, expedited way”. (https://