Manly into top eight as Daly Cherry-Evans gets ultimate revenge for fiery clash with Cowboys youngster

The Manly Sea Eagles are back in the top eight, after holding off a much-improved North Queensland Cowboys side in clash that saw captain Daly Cherry-Evans involved in a heated scuffle.

Cherry-Evans’ took issue with Cowboys youngster Tom Gilbert mid-way through the first half, before scoring a try himself to effectively seal the eventual 24-12 win.

The incident occurred after Coen Hess took Cherry-Evans to the ground after the halfback put up a fifth tackle kick.

Gilbert came over and pushed the Manly skipper to the ground as he attempted to get up on his feet.

Daly Cherry-Evans remonstrates with Gilbert after being knocked to the ground by the youngster (Fox League)

Left clearly unimpressed, Cherry-Evans immediately got up and threw 19-year-old Gilbert to the ground which prompted match officials to hold up the game and assess the situation.

“Coen Hess takes him to the ground,” Michael Ennis said on Fox League’s commentary.

“I don’t think Tom Gilbert would need an invitation to a stink, particularly with a halfback. I dare say Daly’s put a radar on himself there.”

Dan Ginnane added: “You could argue Manly were unlucky not to get a penalty there.”

The Manly Sea Eagles celebrate after Curtis Sironen’s try to open the scoring (Getty)

However, the Manly skipper would eventually have the last laugh, getting the win as well as a try himself in the 58th minute.

Cherry-Evans’ try was the vital first score of the second half after the Cowboys offered their fans a glimmer of hope to end the first half.

After conceding the first two tries of the match through Curtis Sironen (6th minute) and Danny Levi (25), the Cowboys hit back through Kyle Feldt seven minutes before the main break.

Cherry-Evans’ try was followed by Cade Cust eight minutes later, effectively sealing the match.