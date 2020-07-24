Man accused of Kingston Hotel Canberra pub murder pleads not guilty

A man accused of murder over a death at a Canberra pub has pleaded not guilty.

Kerry Kourpanidis allegedly left his victim Warren Hordpenko, 44, lying unconscious on the floor of the Kingston Hotel after tackling him off a stool and repeatedly punching him on July 5.

Appearing in the ACT Magistrates Court today, the 35-year-old’s lawyer Gavin Mansfield told the court his client would be pleading not guilty.

Kerry Kourpanidis is accused of murdering a man at the Kingston Hotel. (Instagram)

Police allege the Mr Kourpanidis fled the scene while paramedics and police attempted to resuscitate Mr Hordpenko for more than half-an-hour.

Court documents allege Mr Kourpanidis returned to Kingston a few days later, and waited in a car while a friend looked around the pub.

Mr Kourpanidis was arrested after police intercepted a phone call in which they claim he told his partner “It’s a different area, no CCTV. The person I had a confrontation with … you know, was probably a different person as well”.

It’s alleged the victim had been “noticeably intoxicated” and “annoying other patrons” that evening.

Police claim Mr Kourpanidis had been at the pub with family – allegedly returning after dropping his daughter at home and yelling “you f—ed with my daughter, c—” during the attack.

The case returns to court in September.