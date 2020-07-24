Magaluf a ghost town as Scots tourists find pubs and clubs closed in holiday party hotspot

Boarded up and abandoned, one of Spain’s biggest party resorts has become a ghost town.

Magaluf, on the island of Majorca, has been hugely popular with Scots for years and has been a bawdy rite of passage for millions of teenagers.

But when we visited this week, there was widespread resentment from holidaymakers and business owners, who are furious the Spanish government has closed the infamous Punta Ballena – the main strip full of bars and clubs – due to Covid-19 safety concerns.







(Image: Phil Harris)



Officials acted with lightning speed to shut it down for at least two months after footage emerged of drunken, mask-less tourists ignoring social distancing and causing chaos.

But many think the pandemic is being used as an excuse to change the face of Magaluf forever.

Authorities in Majorca have been trying to “improve” the image of the resort for some , with one mayor even describing Punta Ballena as “500 metres of shame”.

This year, numbers were already down due to the pandemic but now streets lie eerily empty. Only two shops are open on the

strip and police patrol constantly, ordering people to disperse and wear masks and shutting any business that fails to comply.

One that is still open is a tattoo parlour run by Spanish owner David, 40.

He said: “What they are trying to do is change the type of tourist they get in Magaluf. The closure has nothing to do with what happened when the young people were seen jumping on the car. It’s an excuse.







(Image: Getty Images)



“We are in trouble – our businesses are on the edge already.”

Business owners are taking collective legal action against the Spanish government over the lockdown.

The family of Daniel Hernandez-Chetland, 42, own the Red Lion pub in the centre of the strip.

He said: “I think this is politics. Why have they only shut the strip and why didn’t they give us fair warning? We were doing everything correctly then suddenly the police turned up and told us we were shutting.”







(Image: Phil Harris)



The shutdown also came amid growing fears Spain faces a second lockdown after virus cases tripled in a fortnight.

It would be another blow to its tourist industry, which could lose £65billion this year alone.

But it is the lack of party bars and entertainment on the strip that is a concern for Scots holidaymakers, who are slowly making their way back to resorts such as Magaluf.







(Image: Phil Harris)



Paige Reilly, 18, Ellie McCash, 18, and Becky George, 19, from Dundee, are in Majorca to party – but are having to get by with sunbathing instead.

Ellie said: “It is a lot different at night because they closed the strip and the nightclubs.

“That is hard to deal with but during the day it feels normal.”







(Image: Phil Harris)



Sally Cotton, 21, from Liverpool, said: “I came out just before it shut down and it was great but since it closed, people haven’t known what to do with themselves.

“You can still get a drink but it’s not the same. It feels like Maga might be done for good.”

But not everywhere is closed. While big clubs such as BCM are boarded up for the season, visitors to the town can still enjoy a meal and a drink.

Families are having fun at the beach and some water parks, go-kart tracks and other attractions are open.







(Image: Phil Harris)



Ben Morris, 30, is an investor in the Magaluf Square development, at the end of the strip, which remains open.

It was doing a roaring trade when we visited, as one of the few places young tourists could congregate. But he said that Magaluf will have to change.

He said: “I think that the council have tried everything to control things over the past 20 years. Now, the virus has been used partly as an excuse to say, ‘Enough is enough’.

“The strip has been sin-binned. We do need to change. We want people to come down here to grab some food and have a civilised drink.

“We need to polish a few things up now and I think maybe in five years you will see a massive difference.”







(Image: Phil Harris)



Just a few hundred metres away on the silent strip, the only other business open was a small shop selling soft drinks and snacks.

It is run by Robert Poletti, 45, who spoke of his anger at the closure while other parts of Magaluf carry on. He said: “It seems more about politics then common sense.

“I have a family to feed like anyone else yet they have taken this money from my life with no thought for us. It seems as though this is just a strategy to turn the strip into hotels.”

The Magaluf authorities have been approached for comment. But confirming the shutdown, the regional government referred to cavorting tourists on the strip, saying: “We cannot allow what we saw to be repeated. We don’t want uncivil tourists.”