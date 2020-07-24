Losing offshore tax case against Loblaw has put more than $1 billion in revenue at risk, Ottawa says

Article content continued

Key to the case is that, in issuing its reassessments, the federal government had taken the view Glenhuron’s income did not qualify for an exemption that applies to regulated foreign banks doing business at arm’s length, the appeal-court decision said. Loblaw appealed to the Tax Court, arguing Glenhuron was such a bank, which would exempt income from FAPI.

“Generally, if the principal purpose of a business undertaken by a foreign affiliate is to earn income from property—such as interest, dividends, rents and royalties—then the income from that business will be considered to be from an ‘investment business’ and will be included in FAPI,” Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP tax lawyers Amanda Heale and Chris Van Loan wrote in April. “The ‘investment business’ definition has an exception for a foreign bank that is regulated under foreign law, and has more than five full-time employees or equivalents, provided the business is conducted principally with arm’s length parties.”

After a long trial, Tax Court Justice Campbell Miller in 2018 found Glenhuron’s business was mostly done with Loblaw-related entities, which had put millions in capital into the bank. This, the judge found, meant Glenhuron’s income was from an investment business and should be included in the Loblaw subsidiary’s income as FAPI.

Loblaw appealed. April’s decision by the Federal Court of Appeal then found Glenhuron — which bought short-term U.S. debt securities, entered into swaps and managed investments on behalf of other companies related to Loblaw and its parent, George Weston Ltd., among other things — mostly did business at arm’s length with those it entered into contracts for the debt and swaps.