Lizzo Goes Green & Topless In New Instagram Thirst Traps!!

Pop singer Lizzo posted pics from a recent photoshoot — and she is rocking a brand new green wig and is topless with just her hands covering her chest.

The star appears to be wearing nothing except a few stick-on gold stars.

“When they say ‘ima star’ this is what they mean.. @quinnwilsonn,” she captioned the post.

Last month she slammed fat shamers about making rude comments about her plus-sized body.

“It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she says in the video. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f*cking business.”

She continued, “Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job — So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f*cking self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”