Lizzo Goes Green & Topless In New Instagram Thirst Traps!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Pop singer Lizzo posted pics from a recent photoshoot — and she is rocking a brand new green wig and is topless with just her hands covering her chest.

The star appears to be wearing nothing except a few stick-on gold stars.

“When they say ‘ima star’ this is what they mean.. @quinnwilsonn,” she captioned the post.

