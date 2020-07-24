Lili Reinhart Gets Candid About the Pandemic’s Impact on Her Mental Health

“Every day, in my eighth-grade year, I would cry in the morning,” the Hustlers celeb said. “I would pretend to be sick to my mom. I did not want to go to school. I did everything in my power to not go to school. I hated it. It caused me so much anxiety.”

Reinhart said she knew she wanted to be an actress from a very young age. When she hung out with other people in theater, she felt like she could connect to them. However, she felt like she couldn’t relate to other students.

“I felt more mature than them; I felt just like kind of an alien to them. I felt just very out of place,” she continued.

She also explained “it was very hard” for her parents to understand why she hated school because there was no “physical bullying.” Reinhart said her “anxiety manifested” and that she “really let it consume” her.

“It became a routine, where every morning I was like, ‘Well, here it is again,'” she said. “And it kind of took towards the end of my eighth-grade year to really, like, change my mindset [to] where I would wake up and be like, ‘OK, let’s get through another day.'”